FINANCIAL EMNESTY SCHEME

- 3:08 PM | June 08, 2019 Shehbaz's appointment as opposition leader was huge mistake: Rasheed
- 3:06 PM | June 08, 2019 Goa airport closed amid fire involving MiG-29K fighter: Indian Navy
- 2:55 PM | June 08, 2019 Afghanistan seeks Pakistan support for starting blind cricket
- 2:25 PM | June 08, 2019 Justice Gulzar assumes charge as acting CJP
- 2:22 PM | June 08, 2019 Two dead, seven injured as van catches fire in Sahiwal
- 1:40 PM | June 08, 2019 PM Khan surrendered Pakistan's economy to IMF, says Ahsan Iqbal
- 12:57 PM | June 08, 2019 Funeral prayers of martyred army officer offered in Lakki Marwat
- 12:50 PM | June 08, 2019 Shehbaz vows to return back despite recommended further treatment
- 12:37 PM | June 08, 2019 At least 25 injured as tourist bus, car collide in eastern Germany
- 12:33 PM | June 08, 2019 MasterCard suspends ad campaign starring Neymar amid allegations
- 12:27 PM | June 08, 2019 Provision of clean drinking water, sewerage system govt's top priority: CM Sindh
- 12:09 PM | June 08, 2019 World Oceans Day being observed today
- 11:31 AM | June 08, 2019 10 injured, five killed in road accident in Bhakkar
- 10:37 AM | June 08, 2019 President Alvi, PM Khan condemn terrorist attack in N Waziristan
- 9:21 AM | June 08, 2019 US, Mexico reached 'signed agreement' on migration, tariffs called off: Trump
- 8:33 AM | June 08, 2019 Venezuelan President Maduro orders to open border with Colombia
- 10:50 PM | June 07, 2019 Netherlands beat England after extra time to reach UEFA Nations League final
- 9:50 PM | June 07, 2019 Pakistan desires peace in region, PM Imran writes letter to Modi
- 8:30 PM | June 07, 2019 Tourist centres being establish across Punjab: CM Buzdar
- 8:20 PM | June 07, 2019 CM visits SOS village, distributes Eid gifts