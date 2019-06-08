Share:

ISLAMABAD : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in North Waziristan and condoled with the families of army officers and soldier, who were martyred in the incident.

Dr Firdous, in a statement, said Pakistan had shown that its officers, jawans and people were united against terrorism.

The nation was proud of its martyrs as they laid down their lives for the defence and security of the motherland, and protection of the lives of citizens, she added.

Dr Firdous said the ghastly acts of terrorism could not shake the resolve and determination of the nation.

She prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

The army, Rangers, police and personnel of other law enforcement institutions, she said, were offering their lives to eradicate terrorism. “We share grief of the families of the martyrs.”