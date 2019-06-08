Share:

LAHORE - Owners of food stalls at recreational spots allegedly fleeced picnickers during Eid days.

Because of harsh weather, a small number of people visited recreational spots including Model Town Park, Lahore Zoo, Lahore Safari, Fortress Stadium, Greater Iqbal Park, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Gulistan-e-Zehra, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, Hazuri Bagh, Islamia Park, Jam-e-Shirin Park, Jilani Park, Model Town Park, Mochi Bagh, Nasir Bagh and Shalimar Gardens during holidays.

Lahore Zoo Education Office Kiran said 25,774 people took to the zoo on the first day of Eid, 56,499 on the second and 56,497 on the third. Safari Director Shaqat Ali said 35,000 people visited here while 50,000 came here last year. PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani visited Greater Iqbal Park and inquired the visitors about prices at food stalls. He also greeted the security staff at the park.

Complaining about fleecing, visitors at Model Town Park said: “Bottled water bottle is being sold for Rs90 Rs90 per litre while its price is Rs50. Parking fee was increased to Rs45 from Rs30 per vehicle.”