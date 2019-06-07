Share:

Rawalpindi-Four persons, including a woman were killed while two children got injured in separate incidents during Eid holidays in different parts of the district.

According to sources, an unknown person shot dead a 32 years old one Kausar alias Muskan at Channi Shah in Nawababad. The killer managed escape from the scene, they said. The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Wah Cannt. The dead body was moved to hospital for post-mortem. Police registered a murder case against the unknown killer on complaint of brother of deceased.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali when contacted confirmed the incident. He said police grilled husband of the woman namely Malik Habib Akhter who told police his wife was of bad character and was killed apparently by one of her paramour. However, he said police had not relied on the statement of her husband and registered a case against unknown killers on complaint of brother of deceased. “We are investigating the blind murder case through different angles and will soon arrest the killers,” he said.

On the other hand, an armed clash took place between two groups apparently on land dispute in Chontra leaving two children injured critically, sources said.

A heavy contingent of police, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Malik Naheem, rushed to the scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of eyewitnesses.

The victim children were moved to hospital for medical treatment. The identity of victims could not be shared by police so far. A case has been registered against the accused with no arrest, sources said. In Chakbeli Khan, a young man namely Umar drowned into a dam while Rescue 1122 fished out his body and moved to hospital for post-mortem.

According to details, some youngsters went for swimming in Mahota Mohra Dam on second day of Eid. However, a young man Umar (17) drowned into deep water.

Locals called Rescue 1122 divers which conducted search operation and found the body. Operation Commander Ashiq Hussain told media that the incidents of drowning have increased in the district and reason behind this was not following the safety measures by the swimmers.

Separately, a college professor lost his life in a bid to save the life of his niece while drowning in Nullah Lang in Kahuta. The deceased was identified as Prof Muhammad Ali, who was associated with Degree College Kahuta, sources said.

In Mandra, a man was killed in a road mishap. Rescue 1122 moved the dead body of the man to Rural Health Centre while his identification could not be ascertained so far by the police or doctors.