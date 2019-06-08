Share:

Giulia Gwinn's hour-mark score gave two-time winners Germany a 1-0 nip, while China wasted plenty of chances in their Group B opener of FIFA Women's World Cup here on Saturday.

The SC Freiburg defender, who turns 20 years old in 24 days, hit a clean effort through a goalmouth crowd at 66, beating goalkeeper Peng Shimeng from the edge of the box and into the top corner of the net. The Chinese defenders were just too slow to close down.

It's deja vu for Gwinn as the German teenager scored against China in the Under-20 Women's World Cup last year - also to make it 1-0 and also in the group stage.

Dominating throughout the game, the Germans claimed a 62% possession and shot 18 attempts against China's four.