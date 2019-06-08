Share:

KARACHI - Inspector General of Sindh Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam visited the residences of martyrs of Sindh police to share happiness and joy of Eid-ul-Fitr with their families.

Dr Syed Kaleem Imam remained for some time with the families of martyrs and presented them gifts on behalf of Sindh police, said a spokesperson to Sindh Police on Friday.

The police officials across Sindh include SSPs, DSPs and SHOs also visited the houses of martyrs in their respective jurisdictions on the occasion of Eid and presented them gifts.

Meanwhile, the police officials also paid visits to the graves of the martyrs and offered fateha.