KHAIRPUR - Senior PPP leader Manzoor Wasssn known for his strange dreams has predicted that Prime Minister Imran Khan will abruptly resign from his office and those who have brought him will also be taken aback.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said the close aides and party members are being kept away from Imran Khan . Imran will not be able to stay in power till 2020, he added.

He said PPP will launch anti-government movement from Punjab and its epicentre will be South Punjab. CEC is going to meet on June 10 in Islamabad, he said, adding the future strategy will be evolved in this meeting.

He said he had narrated his dream about Asif Zardari that his bail will be extended. Earlier they were talking about corruption of billions of rupees against him and now it has reduced to only 30 million rupees.