ISLAMABAD - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday taking the number of the slain youth to four since yesterday in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian troops launched a violent cordon and search operation at Panjran in Lassipora area of the district, Thursda evening, and martyred one youth. Three more youth were martyred by the Indian troops in the same area on Friday. The bodies of the youth were recovered from the debris of two residential houses destroyed by the troops in the area.

The martyred youth were identified as Suleiman Khan, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Imran Ahmed Butt and Aashiq Hussain Ganai. Suleiman Khan, Shabbir Ahmed Dar were working with the Indian police as special police officers (SPOs), who had gone missing along with their service rifles from District Police Lines Pulwama on Thursday.

Meanwhile, people took to the streets and staged forceful demonstrations against the killings. Indian police and troops fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the demonstrators, triggering clashes between the protesters and the forces’ personnel. Several people were injured in the brutal actions of the Indian forces.

The operation and the clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel were going on till last reports came in.

On the other hand, the occupation authorities suspended internet service in Pulwama and several other areas of south Kashmir.