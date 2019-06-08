Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami leaders said on Friday that Eid is a gift from Allah Almighty and “we all should not forget those who don’t have resources to celebrate this religious festival”. A traditional Eid Milan party was organized by the JI here at Idarae Noor-e-Huq that was attended by the party leaders, office bearers and workers. The JI former Ameer Munawwar Hassan, Deputy chief Asadullah Bhutto, Sindh Ameer Muhammad Hussain Mehanti, City Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman and other leaders were present in Eid Milan. The party leaders were of the view that Eid Milan Party is JI tradition as the workers and leaders gather every year to celebrate this event.

“On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr we should remember the poor people who don’t have resources to buy new clothes in this era of inflation,” they added. The leaders said that they want a system in which every citizen of the country has equal rights and this is possible only through Islamic ways of life. “We have interest system in the country which is an open war with Allah Almighty and the Prophet Peace Be Upon Him. The only way of prosperous Pakistan is Islamic Pakistan,” they added. The JI leaders urged the Mulsim Community not to forget the oppressed people of Palestine and Kashmir and Burma.