Share:

KARACHI - Vice Chancellor of University of Karachi Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi has expressed his condolence on the demise of Assistant Professor Anwar Shoaib.

The KU VC, who had attended the funeral, prayed for the eternal peace for the deceased, said a statement on Friday.

Professor Anwar Shoaib was associated with Department of Library and Information Sciences, KU.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Jaama Masjid Yaseenabad after Jumma prayers while was buried at the KU Graveyard.