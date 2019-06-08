Share:

LAHORE - Famous writer, scholar and actor Dr Enver Sajjad was laid to rest at Mian Sahib Graveyard on Friday.

He breathed his last at his residence in Raiwaind on Thursday after protracted illness.

The 84-year-old legend is surviced by wife and a daughter. Born in 1935 in Lahore, Dr Sajjad completed MBBS from King Edward Medical College. He took Diploma in Tropical Medicine and Hygiene from University of Liverpool.

He earned fame for his acting and writing.

In 1989, he was awarded the Presidential Pride of Performance award.

He authored several plays, short stories and novels. His noted fiction works include Chauraha, Janam Roop, Khushiyon Ka Bagh, Neeli Note Book, Talash-e-Wajood, Zard Kunpal, Rasi ki Zanjeer and Nigar Khana.

He wrote a number of acclaimed dramas for Pakistan Television including Picnic, Raat ka Pichla Pehar, Koyal and Yeh Zameen Meri Hai.

He was also a talented voice-over artist, teacher and a mentor to several leading names in the industry.

He starred in a number of plays and was also nominated for a PTV award for performance in drama serial Saba aur Samandar.

Dr Sajjad was also active in literary circle. He also headed Pakistan Arts Council Lahore during his enviable career.

He also oversaw the scriptwriting department at the National Academy of Performing Arts, which he left due to illness.

Literary figures and notables have expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of acclaimed intellectual, novelist and playwright.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty

He paid tributes to Dr Sajjad for services in Urdu literature, saying he was an asset for the literature.

His services for Urdu literature would be remembered for long, he added.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also expressed grief over the sad demise of renowned literary figure.

In a condolence message, she said the country had deprived of one of the shining stars in the field of knowledge and literature. She said the deceased had unique style of writing. Whether it was short story or novel, he always looked different. His literary services would be remembered long, she added. She prayed to Allah Almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family.