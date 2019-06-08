Share:

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday has said that appointing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif as Opposition Leader in National Assembly was biggest mistake.

While addressing a press conference, Sheikh Rasheed said that Sharif is playing on both sides of the wicket. He also expressed hope that Prime Minister Imran Khan will eliminate the crisis in a year.

Earlier, Rasheed had blamed ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari for rising inflation in the country.

He said that let the opposition fulfill its desire of protesting against the government after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Will never support those who loot country’s money, he added.

The minister said that he has told Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan about the unemployment and inflation, adding that he wants PTI leader Asad Umar back to the federal cabinet.