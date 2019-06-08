Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Maryam Safdar should not give preference to his father over the country and the nation.

In tweets on her social media account, she said Nawaz Sharif was given sentence under the Constitution and law and Maryam should accept this. Those who kept the Constitution and law under their control were finding it unpleasant to become subservient to the law for the first time, she added.

Firdous said revelations in the Panama case were made before the whole nation, adding contradictory interviews of Maryam, her father and brothers were not aired by them.

She said law was waiting for arrival of Shehbaz Sharif and hoped that he would bring along his son and son-in-law. No answers were given about dubious bank accounts, she added.

Addressing various functions in Sialkot and Daska on Thursday evening,

Firdous Ashiq Awan said opposition was trying to create chaos for its personal gains. She said past rulers were responsible for current price hike due to which the whole nation was suffering.

She said, in fact, the hue and cry by some political parties was aimed at diverting attention of the masses from massive corruption of their big bosses.

She said the PTI government was making sincere efforts to steer the country out of multifarious problems. Firdous said former rulers protected each other’s corruption just to prolong their tenure, and ruined the national economy ruthlessly for their personal gains.

She further said the government was endeavouring to alleviate poverty and end corruption from the country. The Special Assistant said the PTI government believed in the supremacy of rule of law and democracy, and was making all-out efforts to strengthen democratic institutions besides promoting democracy at gross roots level in the country. The adviser also listened to the problems of women and assured to solve their issues on priority.

Firdous said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was committed to purge the country of the corrupt elements, who had no space in the Naya Pakistan.

The Sharif family would not escape from accountability for their corrupt practices as it would continue till the recovery of even a single penny of the national wealth looted by them while in power, she said. Firdous said all the members of corrupt gang were shedding crocodile’s tears to cover another’s corruption. They were not ready to return the looted public money and trying to seek a safe passage to escape from the country.

The corrupt politicians, she said, would have to accept their crime of plundering the national exchequer ruthlessly and deceiving the innocent masses posing themselves as innocent, she added.

Firdous said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was a convict and he should have facilities in the jail like the other convicted criminals. The time had proved that no one was above the law in Pakistan as the government was ensuring the rule of law and justice in the country, she added.