LOS ANGELES-Miranda Lambert loves being a stepmother.

The 35-year-old singer married Brendan McLoughlin - who has a seven-month-old son from a previous relationship - in January and she’s enjoying her ‘’new journey’’ with the ‘’amazing’’ baby while also encouraging her spouse to embrace her ‘’whole barn full’’ of animals.

She told ‘Extra’: ‘’I’m loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly/motherly thing is full, so this is a whole new journey. It’s great... My stepson is amazing.

‘’[Brendan’s] a great guy and, bless his heart, he didn’t have any dogs or any animals at all when he came into this relationship, so he inherited a whole barn full. I was like, ‘Hey, I got the dogs, you got the kid, and we can mix and mingle.’ ‘’

The ‘House That Built Me’ singer is based in Nashville, Tennessee, while her 27-year-old spouse is a cop in New York and Miranda loves the fact their new life together offers them the ‘’best of both worlds’’.

She said: ‘’We have the best of both worlds. We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I’m enjoying the balance.’’

It was previously claimed the couple - who met in November - have no plans to relocate together to one city for at least another year as Brendan wants to keep his job at the New York Police Department having just been promoted to sergeant.

Miranda - who was previously married to Blake Shelton - revealed on Instagram in January that she’d married in secret.