KARACHI - A Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation on Friday called on President Arif Alvi and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and discussed issues faced by urban Sindh, especially Karachi.

The MQM-P delegation led by MNA Syed Aminul Haque met the president and the governor at Governor’s House and requested them to play their role as federal representatives in devolving powers to the grassroots that is local bodies representatives.

Haque said the major cities of Sindh province Karachi and Hyderabad were turned into piles of garbage on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr due to incompetence and negligence of the provincial government. “The federal government should play its role in empowering the local bodies’ representatives and also implement the Karachi Development Fund announced by the prime minister,” said MQM-P MNA.

The delegation also discussed issues pertaining to implementation on Hyderabad University project, increase in grants for universities in Sindh province, immediate withdrawal of hike in prices of fuel, electricity and gas in order to provide relief to the masses.

They also discussed the issue of missing and jailed MQM-P activists and demanded that the innocent activists should immediately be released.

The two assured the MQM-P delegation of conveying their recommendations and issues to the top party leadership and find a solution for resolving them amicably.