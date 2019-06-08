Share:

High Commissioner of Pakistan to United Kingdom (UK), Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, visited the London Stock Exchange Office and discussed opportunities for collaboration between stock exchanges of the both countries.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission London on Saturday, Nafees Zakaria visited the London Stock Exchange office at their invitation and discussed opportunities for collaboration between the financial stock exchanges of both countries and tapping potential avenues for strengthening cooperation to enhance investment and explore market opportunities.