London - No clear favourite has emerged to win the World Cup this year because the first few games have shown that all 10 teams are capable of beating each other at the tournament, former Australia skipper Allan Border has said.

Only New Zealand, Australia and India have not been beaten yet, with the latter two set to meet at the Oval on Sunday. “There’s no obvious runaway-looking team at the moment,” Border wrote in a column for the International Cricket Council. “All the sides are basically showing they can beat each other. That’s the main thing that’s come out of these early games. “I think that is how most of us expected it to be at this point, that there would be a lot of teams you expect to do well and then there would be a few surprise packages.”