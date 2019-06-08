Share:

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has refuted reports of establishing any contact with PPP saying he is not estranged with PTI.

Fawad while contradicting the reports of making any contact with PPP said “First thing is that he is not angry with PTI, second thing is this PPP has no future, third thing is Nabil Gabol enjoys no position in his party and fourth thing is I am PTI and who abandons oneself.”

Fawad tweeted “Now debate over Eidul Fitr has come to end. Now two important Islamic days are Eidul Azha and Muharramul Haram.