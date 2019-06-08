 

READ MORE: Shehbaz's appointment as opposition leader was huge mistake: Rasheed

 

ISLAMABAD  : Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has refuted reports of establishing any contact with PPP saying he is not estranged with PTI.

Fawad while contradicting the reports of making any contact with PPP said “First thing is that he is not angry with PTI, second thing is this PPP has no future, third thing is Nabil Gabol enjoys no position in his party and fourth thing is I am PTI and who abandons oneself.”

READ MORE: Goa airport closed amid fire involving MiG-29K fighter: Indian Navy

Fawad tweeted “Now debate over Eidul Fitr has come to end. Now two important Islamic days are Eidul Azha and Muharramul Haram.

 