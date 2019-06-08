Share:

KARACHI - Managing Director of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Dr A D Sanjani has directed the officials concerned to take practical measures to improve sanitary condition. Executive Director Operations SSWMB Nisar Ahmed Soomro along with representatives of Chinese company visited different areas of the city to review cleaning activities, said a statement on Friday.

They visited University road, Shahr-e-Quaideen, Shaheed-e-Millat, Tipu Sultan road, Bahadurabad, Tariq road, Jail Chowrangi, Rashid Minhas road and other areas.

Nisar Soomro directed that the garbage should be lifted immediately from the dust-bins and all containers, othese, strict action will be taken against the concerned company in accordance with the agreement.