Share:

Islamabad : Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, visited an operational airbase to celebrate Eidul Fitr with the PAF personnel deployed at the base.

Special prayers were offered for the security and progress of the country during Eid congregation. Later, the Air Chief exchanged greetings with the air and ground crew. Talking to the PAF personnel, the Air Chief lauded their selfless commitment and devotion to duty during these testing times.

He further said that he feels elated to see the motivated personnel celebrating this festive occasion away from their dear ones for the sake of our beloved motherland.

He added that by the grace of Allah PAF personnel proved equal to the task by exhibiting strong commitment and unmatched valour during the recent conflict with adversary.