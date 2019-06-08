Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan football delegation has congratulated Gianni Infantino on his re-election unopposed as FIFA President for the term 2019 to 2023.

Pakistan delegation comprising of FIFA-recognized PFF President Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat, Deputy General Secretary Fahad Khan, Chairman Punjab Election Commission Syed Nayyer Haidar and congress member Arif Rahim have attended the FIFA Congress and presented the Pakistan national team official world cup jerseys to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, AFC President Shaikh Salmam Bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, AFC General Secretary Windsor John and others.

Talking to The Nation, Fahad Khan said: “FIFA President Gianni Inafntino and AFC President Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa wished good luck to Pakistan national team for the FIFA World Cup 2022 pre-qualification second leg match against Cambodia to be played at the Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar on June 11, 2019.