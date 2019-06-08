Share:

ISLAMABAD-The rest houses of Pakistan Post, opened by the government for general public across the country last month, have witnessed 100 per cent booking during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays due to affordable rates and improved facilities for tourists.

“The rest houses witnessed 100 per cent booking during the Eid days with 90 percent advance booking for remaining days of the month,” official sources in the Pakistan Post said here Friday. The strategy, the sources, adopted by Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Seed, which was in line with PM's vision to ensure better utilisation of state buildings and promote tourism.

in the country, had worked as hundreds of thousands of rupees would be deposited in the national exchequer earned through the rented rest houses during the Eid days.

With this initiative, they said, official expenditures on the government rest houses had come to an end as the facilities had started generating income.

They said a number of tourists had preferred to stay in government rest houses instead of hiring rooms in costly hotels. The citizens had widely hailed the initiative of opening rest houses by the Ministry of Postal Services, they added.

Under the initiative, the sources said, the citizens could stay at the rest houses along with their families at reasonable charges from Rs1,200 to Rs3,000 per day.

They said the citizens were happy to get the facility of cost-effective and luxurious residential facilities at the government rest houses from Karachi to Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the tourists staying in different rest houses appreciated the Ministry of Postal Services for opening its rests houses under the prime minister’s vision to provide inexpensive residential facilities to the people to promote tourism.