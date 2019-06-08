Share:

PESHAWAR - Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has said that Pakistan’s defence was in strong hands and our Armed Forces were ready to give every kind of sacrifices for protection and security of the motherland.

He said that people of merged areas of erstwhile FATA have obtained their rights after merger in Khyber Pakthunkhwa and they will now play more effective and vibrant role in progress and development of their country through national mainstream politics.

The Defence Minister was talking to people and political delegations at his residence at Manki Sharif Nowshera district who came in large numbers to congratulate him on Eidul Fitr.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would take the country out of existing challenges and put it on road to progress and development.

He said that Prime Minister was making clear to the world about Pakistan’s significant importance in the region besides our country’s outstanding role in regional peace and stability.

He said that the Federal Government was trying its level best not shift the load of corruption, loot and plunder made by the past rulers on people.

However, the Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking tough decisions to stand the country‘s economy on its own feet and take Pakistan out of existing difficult challenges.

He assured people that the country would soon come out of the existing difficult situation, and people will soon feel positive changes besides achieve new heights of progress and economic development.

Pervez Khattak said that today’s difficult economic situation was because of the heavy loans obtained by the past rulers and time would be required to make the economy back on track.

He said that the past rulers looted the country turn by turn for decades and were responsible of the present difficult situation through which today the country was passing through.

He said that all inherited challenges would be addressed for which time would be required.

After a long time, he said that Pakistan has found an honest, dedicated and upright leadership in the shape of Prime Minister Imran Khan who had made 22 years long political struggle against corruption and corrupt politicians.

He said that Pakistan and corruption as well as loot and plunder can’t go any more.

He said that only honest and committed leadership can take the country out of existing challenges and such a dynamic leadership is available with us in the shape of Imran Khan.

Pervez Khattak said that the Federal Government was busy in preparation of its first budget and National Assembly session would soon be convened for presenting of the budget for financial year 2019-20.

He said that the Federal govt will present people friendly and balanced budget in which no burden would be shifted on people.

“Tax net would be increased and those not giving taxes would be punished. How, the country’s economy will flourish when people and taxpayers did not pay their taxes and outstanding amount,’ he said.

He said that PTI was the only political party strongly believed in performance and peoples welfare, and that previous govt of PTI in Khyber Pakthunkhwa had made record legislations for betterment of people and people are now witnessing positive changes in their lives.

Khattak said that KP govt has announced Eidul Fitr after receiving a number of testimonies for Shawwal moon-sighting.

He was accompanied by Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Liaquat Khattak, Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee for Natural Resources and Petroleum, Dr Imran Khattak, MPA Ibrahim Khattak and member District Council Ishaq Khattak and Ismail Khattak.

The Defence Minister spent two days of Eid at his residence Manki Sharif where a large number of his supporters and PTI workers came to congratulate him on Eidul Fitr.