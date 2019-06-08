Share:

The government on Friday dropped another petrol bomb on the people as it approved an increase in the price of petrol. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended an increase of Rs 8.53 per litre in petrol price for the month of June.

Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel has also been increased. The new per litre price of diesel would be Rs126.82; kerosene would be available Rs98.46, while light diesel oil would be sold at Rs88.62.

There are some things the State can’t control when it comes to pushing up fuel prices, such as the global market. The higher wholesale cost is driven up due to a reduction in global oil production.

In such circumstances, the public should try to cover short distances by walk or bicycle. The usage of vehicles must be avoided as much as possible!

HOOR UL AIN KHALID,

Karachi, June 1.