KARACHI - Armed bandits entered a house and looted valuables in Bahadarabad locality of Karachi. According to details, four dacoits entered the house of a trader in Bahadarabad. They took the house owner hostage and looted jewellery, cash, mobile phones and other valuables while staying half an hour in the house. The culprits are identifiable in a CCTV footage but the police have failed to arrest them yet.

In the same locality, a bid to rob the cash machine of a bank failed and the accused fled from the scene when the security alarm started ringing. In another incident a young man was killed and another injured resisting a bid of robbery on M.A. Jinnah Road. In Model Colony, a man was deprived of cash and other valuables in a robbery incident. The Sindh Police chief has taken notice of the incident and directed SSP South Zone to investigate the incident and arrest culprits involved in the crime.

The port city witnessed rampant crimes during Eid ul Fitr holidays despite law enforcement agencies claiming that security had been beefed up in Karachi.

According to South Zone police sources, since the Eid night several crimes were reported to police and dozens of people were robbed of in Sea View and Defence Phase-VIII area. Crime incidents were also reported in Gizri, Zamzama and Tauheed Commercial areas in Clifton.

Five persons were robbed in the jurisdiction of Boat Basin police station, police sources said. In the city area scores of street crimes were reported to police in Preedy and Aram Bagh police station limits.