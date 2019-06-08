Share:

President Arif Alvi strongly condemned the blast in North Waziristan in which four Army personnel were martyred on Friday.

At least four Pakistan Army personnel were martyred and four others were injured during a blast caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Kharkamar, North Waziristan.

President Alvi in a statement said miscreants were against the restoration of peace in the area, however, the nation was united against them.

He prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and for the grant of courage to the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also acknowledged the sacrifices of the soldiers and said their bravery kept the nation safe.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the shahadat of three officers and one soldier from a terrorist-planted IED blast in Kharkamar, N.Waziristan. My condolences to the families of the Shuhada and prayers for recovery of the injured,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

He added, “I salute the sacrifices and bravery of our soldiers in keeping us safe. The whole nation stands behind them.”