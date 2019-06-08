Share:

HAFIZABAD/KHANEWAL/MUZAFFARGARH-Eidul Fitr was celebrated with great fervour and solemnity across Punjab province amid foolproof security in a peaceful manner.

Eid congregations were held at thousands of places wherein special prayers were made for prosperity of Muslim Ummah and Pakistan besides freedom of Kashmir, Palestine and other Muslim states struggling for the independence of their motherland.

Police, Rescue 1122 and other departments concerned had made elaborated arrangements to ensure peace and cope with any unpleasant situation.

In Hafizabad, Eidul Fitr was celebrated on Wednesday in the district in peaceful atmosphere and Eid congregations were offered at over 400 places wherein special prayers for the integrity, solidarity and unity of Muslim Ummah, early liberation of Kashmir and Palestine were offered.

Foolproof security arrangements were made by the district police and no unpleasant incident was reported from any place of the district.

In sermons, the Ulema advised the faithfuls to strictly adhere to the golden principles of Holy Quran and Sunnah for the resolution of their day-to-day problems. They also called upon the government to introduce the Islamic system in letter inspirit to resolve the problems confronting the nation.

In Khanewal, people across the district celebrated Eidul Fitr with religious fervor and traditional festivity.

In hundreds of Eidgahs, massajids, open plots and parks Eidul fitr prayer was offered by the Muslims.

Main congregation was held at markazi Eidgah Civil Lines near Raza Colony. The DC also offered Eid prayer at the Markazi Eidgah, which was led by Mufti Shaukat Sialvi. A large number of residents offered Eid prayer in Jamia Inayatia Old Sabzi Mandi, Markzi Jamia Masjid Ahle Hadith, Makki Masjid Aah Wai Bock-5 Khanewal, Jamia Malikiya Madjid Aik Minar, Than Ground, Railway ground, sports stadium, Commerce College in Kabirwala.

While addressing Eid congregations, religious scholars highlighted philosophy of Eidul Fitr celebration, saying that the day is a blessing given of Allah SWT as a reward for fasts in the holy month of Ramazan.

After Eid prayers in the morning, peoples greeted and offered each other sweets and delicious foods. Children in particular enjoyed this celebration to the fullest extent. In Khanewal city, remarkable arrangements of cleanliness of all roads were made by TMA Khanewal. DC Ashfaq Ahmad Ch mingled with people after offering Eid prayer and exchanged Eid greeting.

Meanwhile, after offering Eid prayer, the deputy commissioner visited DHQ Hospital Khanewal. MS Dr Zahid Akhar and Deputy MS Dr Sajjad Sial briefed the C about arrangements made for Eid.

The DC distributed sweets to all patients, hospital staff and exchanged Eid greetings with them. He also enquired from them about the quality of healthcare being provided to them.

He also went around different sections and wards of the hospital.

In Muzffargarh, Eidul Fitr was observed with solemnity and fervour with exemplary show of inter-sect harmony. The main congregation was organised by the administration on the orders of the DC at Govt Postgraduate College Ground with a view to promote inter-sect harmony.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtisham Anwar, DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, all officers of the district administration, members of district peace committee, trade union members, members of civil society, journalists and notables of the city offered Eid prayer at the venue. It was an example set by the district administration, in which religious harmony and unity was displayed by the followers of Islam from all sects. The DC expressed gratitude Ulema of the peace committee, religious scholars and other notables for their positive appearance in Eid congregation.

On the other hand, Rescue 1122 had deployed emergency rescuers /officials at more than 50 Eid congregations across the district to cope with any mishap. District Emergency Officer Dr Irshadul Haq monitored the situation personally.