HYDERABAD : A young son of a nationalist leader died here on Thursday after continuously suffering from an ailment. The elder son of Sindh Taraqi Pasand party’s chairman Dr Qadir Magsi died during treatment in a hospital where he remained on ventilator for four days. The deceased Sarang Magsi was 30 years old.

He was laid to rest in a graveyard in Thatta district on Thursday evening.

Many political and nationalist leaders and people belonging to different walks of life expressed condolence with Dr Magsi.