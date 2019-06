Share:

Renowned religious scholar and Head of Jafria Alliance, Allama Abbas Kumaili, has passed away in a hospital in Karachi after a protracted illness. He was 70.

Allama Abbas Kumaili always raised voice for the innocent people of Palestine and occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a condolence message said that services rendered by Allama Abbas Kumaili, for sectarian harmony will always be remembered.