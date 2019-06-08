Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said he will be returning to Pakistan despite that his doctors have recommended him further treatment.

He stated that he would hold a consultative meeting with senior members of his party upon his return on Tuesday.

Regarding upcoming budget [for the financial year 2019-20], he said a strategy would be formulated in a meeting with other opposition parties.

“Government’s incompetent policies have put devastating consequences for the state’s economy, whereas our good intentions were mocked,” he added.

Mr Shehbaz will return back to the country on June 9, the party’s spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed on Friday. She stated that Mr Shehbaz will arrive in Lahore on Sunday at 4.50am.

On Thursday, his son Salman Shahbaz shared June 8 as the date of his father’s return on his twitter account.