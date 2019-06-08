Share:

SIALKOT-Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the “corrupt” Sharif family should accept reality of accountability and that “ruthless accountability” will continue till recovery of each penny of the looted national wealth. “All the corrupt elements and looters of the national wealth will have to face ruthless accountability ahead.”

SAPM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan stated this while addressing the participants of a largely attended Eid Millan party held at Daska city on Friday. Dr Firdous reiterated the government commitment to purge the country of the corrupt elements and corruption, saying there is no room for the corrupt politicians in Pakistan anymore.

She vehemently said that every corrupt element would have to face ruthless accountability till the recovery of each looted penny. “No one could escape from accountability,” she declared.

The SAPM said that impartial accountability is a big truth and reality and everyone (including Maryam Nawaz) should accept this reality. “It is time for the corrupt leaders to reap what they had sown,” she claimed.

Urging the critiques of accountability, Firdous Ashiq Awan advised them to “stop weeping e crocodile’s tears and accept the truth of ruthless accountability in the Nia Pakistan.”

She claimed that now a “gang of corrupt elements” is shedding crocodile tears in a bid to cover each other’s corruption while seeking a safe passage to escape the country.” This gang is busy machinating to protect and covering each other’s corruption - oblivious to the fact now their sweet days have come to end,” she maintained.

“Now, corrupt politicians should accept their massive crime of corruption and plunder of national exchequer by leaps and bounds,” she emphasised, adding that these corrupt leaders should also confess to continuously deceiving the innocent masses in the name of politics.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that it is now a glaring fact that the papa of Maryam Nawaz and a common convict are enjoying same and equal facilities in the jail in this “New Pakistan.” “Time has proved that no one is above the law in Pakistan and it’s a credit of the PTI government that brought everyone under the rule of law.

Talking to the newsmen in Sialkot here on Thursday, Firdous Ashiq Awan said the PTI is committed to purge the country of the corrupt elements, who has no space in the Naya Pakistan now.

She strongly criticized Maryam Nawaz and said “the Sharif family ruthlessly and bravely looted the national wealth and now they should bravely face their ruthless accountability as well”.

Firdous advised Maryam Safdar to wholeheartedly accept the verdict against her father Nawaz Sharif given him under the constitution and law of Pakistan.

She said that Pakistan Army has announced cut in its annual budget voluntarily following the prevailing economic situation in the country. She said that the cut in Pak Army’s annual budget also reflects trust in the honesty of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the SAPM said that the government is making all out sincere efforts for welfare and betterment of the ignored, neglected and down-trodden people in the society.

She was talking to the newsmen during her visit to old age home namely “Maskan” at Sialkot here on Thursday. She said that the government is also bringing the direly needed relief package for the welfare of the down-trodden people on top priority.

She added that the government is also establishing “Panagahein” across the country to provide shelter, residence and other missing facilities to the deserving, poor and neglected people as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.