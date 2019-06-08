Share:

KARACHI - A Pakistan Army officer on Friday fell prey to an incident of street crime in the city. According to SSP South Pir Muhammad Shah, Major Saqib Iqbal was working for an intelligence agency and was posted at Malir Cantonment.

He was killed in a snatching bid near Jama Cloth Market on MA Jinnah Road. Eyewitnesses said that unidentified motorcyclists intercepted him after he withdrew an amount from an ATM machine and was on his way.

“After being stopped, the personnel tried to take out his gun, but fell from his bike,” one of the witnesses said. He said that he was shot in the head by the attackers and he died at the spot.

Sindh Police IG Dr Kaleem Imam has sought a report of the incident and directed the SSP South to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident. He also directed the police to arrest the culprits involved in the incident as soon as possible.

Street crimes are on the rise in the city and the Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), which tracks record of criminal activities in the province, has reported a rise in incidents of street crime in the city in 2019.

As per the reported crime activity, at least 2500 motorbikes had been snatched and 4000 citizens were deprived of their mobile phones from the city in last one month. At least 31 people had lost their lives in incidents of street crime and target killings in the city, according to police records.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a meeting to review security arrangements in the province on May 25 had admitted that the street crime activities had increased in the city due to increased commercial activities.

The provincial government had also approved purchase of pistols from PoF Wah to replace it with AK-47 and other rifles used by the policemen after rising incidents of citizens coming under police fire during encounters with dacoit had occurred in the city.

The incidents had put pressure on policemen, who refrained from tackling a criminal due to their movements on crowded places.

Moreover, the police have also taken the victim’s motorcycle and a licensed pistol into custody. A case was also registered at Aram Bagh Police station against unidentified persons on behalf of victim’s brother while the police have also placed the section 7 of the anti-terrorism act in the FIR.

Suspect arrested, weapon recovered

Rizvia Police arrested a suspect during routine patrol in its jurisdiction here on Friday.

The police have recovered one motorcycle, one T.T pistol and three live rounds from the accused, said Station House Officer (SHO) Rizvia police station Zulfiqar Ali Kiyani.

The accused is identified as Muhammad Imran son of Muhammad Hussain. The police have registered case and started investigation.