LAHORE - While the federal budget for 2019-20 is scheduled for June 11, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on June 9.

Immediately on his return, he will hold consultations with the party leaders about strategy for the budget session.

JUI-F President Maulana Fazlur Rehman is making contacts for an all-party conference, which will work out a strategy against the government.

PML-N Information Secretary Azma Zahid Bokhari also confirmed Shehbaz’s return says the party president will leave London on Saturday evening despite warnings by his physicians. She said that a meeting of parliamentarians from Lahore would be convened on Saturday (today) to decide the reception arrangements on Shehbaz Sharif’s arrival. Due to the odd timing, she said, it would be difficult for the leadership to give a formal call to the workers and supporters to reach the airport. But people could come on their own free will, she said.

Online adds: PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said in a statement that opposition leader’s plane will land at Lahore airport early in the morning on Sunday.

Lashing out at political rivals of PML-N, she said liars, incompetent and incapable rivals should seek help from artificial narrative for negative politics. She said the government and its spokespersons have once again been proved wrong following reports about return of Shehbaz Sharif to home.