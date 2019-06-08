Share:

LAHORE : PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain holds the previous government responsible for ruining the country and says his party is trying for the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement on Friday, he said the opposition had no issue to exploit. However, he said if workers came out on the roads, opposition parties would try to take benefit of the situation.

The former prime minister was of the view that Pak-India relations should be improved.

About the COAS statement that the army would not seek a raise in a defence budget, the PML-Q leader said his party was proud of the army. Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said Mian Shehbaz Sharif was now an absconder and his status should be publicized in the media.

He said the opposition had the right to protest. However, he said the government should resolve the issues through consultations.

As for problems facing the government, the speaker said there was no government not facing any problem. The government, he said, should use vision and farsightedness to handle the situation.