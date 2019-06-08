Share:

SHIKARPUR - least 100 children were hospitalised after taking poisonous food in Amrot village near Lakhi Ghulam Shah Tehsil in Shikarpur District on the first day of Eidul Fitr.

According reports reaching here, the children bought traditional food item consisting of grams potatoes from a vendor near the village after which their condition deteriorated.

At least children were shifted to Tehsil Hospital Lakhi Ghulam Shah and 20 others were taken Shikarpur District Headquarters Hospital where doctors confirmed that the children were suffering from food poisoning. When children reached the hospitals, emergency declared at the Tehsil Hospital Lucky Ghulam Shah and all staff of hospitals has been summoned to deal with the patients.

Ghous Bakhsh Khan Mahar (MNA), and Shaharyar Mahar, MPA from Lakhi Ghulam Shah, Imtiaz Shaikh provincial minister for energy, Deputy Commissioner of Shikarpur Bakhsh Maitlo and SSP Shikarpur reached hospitals and inquired after the children directed the concerned officers to provide medical assistances to children.