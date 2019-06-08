Share:

KARACHI - Special Assistant to Sindh CM on Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that DEPD was going to write a letter to building control authorities, builders and all other stakeholders to build minimum one toilet in all commercial and public buildings of a size to accommodate a person on wheelchair. This he said while talking to media here in Eid Milan party, said a statement on Friday. MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, MPA Abdul Kareem Soomoro and other notables were also present on the occasion. He also asked the authorities concerned to make ramps from foot path level to entrance of all commercial and public buildings for easy accessibility through wheel chair that is a mandatory for all buildings other than dwelling houses. Qasim Naveed said that we should behave with special persons like the members of civilized societies because our religion Islam also teaches us to be kind and cooperative with weak, old and special persons’. Replying to a question, he told that the DEPD had also taken many initiatives for the welfare of the special persons as appointments.