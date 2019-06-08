Share:

HAFIZABAD-A dejected young housewife gunned down her husband and later committed suicide by shooting self with a pistol near Imambargah Kassoki on Eid Day while a young girl was throttled to death by her brother in village Bukkan Kalan on Eid day.

According to police source, Rabia Bibi was married to Ali Hassan Shah, son of Riaz Shah, resident of Kassoki about five years back. She gave birth to a daughter about four years ago. Since then relations between the couple and her in-laws deteriorated. Consequently, her in-laws forced her out their house along with her four-year-old daughter. Several attempts were made by the elders for reconciliation between the couple but to no avail.

On Eid day, Rabia Bibi, clad in burqa and holding her four-year-old daughter in her lap, went to the Imambargah where Eid congregation was in progress. As soon as Ali Hassan came out of the Imambargah, she fired gunshots on him, killing Ali Hassan on the spot. Later, the woman also shot self dead with the pistol. The infant was also injured in the firing. The Rescue-1122 shifted the dead bodies and the injured to the DHQ Hospital.

In another incident, a youngman Ihsanullah strangled his younger sister to death following altercation due to her suspicious character. According to police source, the accused suspected character Amna Bibi and had advised her time and again to mend her ways but she lent deaf ear to his advice.

On Eid day both sister and brother quarrelled over the issue which enraged him who pounced upon his sister and strangulated her to death.

She died before any medical aid could be made available to her. The police have registered a case, shifted the dead body to the city morgue for legal formalities and arrested the accused.

Meanwhile, a prisoner Nasir of Madhrianwala in District Jail Hafizabad who was undergoing imprisonment in a narcotics case for the past two years died in District Jail Hafizabad on Eid day due to excessive use of drugs. He was shifted to the Jail Hospital but later shifted to the DHQ Hospital in critical condition where he breathed his last.

However, his dependents protested against the death due to negligence of the Jail personnel and use of drugs and questioned how the deceased got the drugs in the District Jail? They demanded an inquiry into the sad incident.