Lahore : An unidentified woman was poisoned in Bhati Gate, police said on Friday. Police sources claimed some swindlers killed the woman for taking away cash and gold ornaments. A case has been registered and police have started investigation. Separately, a 28-year-old man was poisoned allegedly by his friends at a house in Mughalpura. The deceased was identified by police as Hafeez, 28. The police say they are investigating the matter.