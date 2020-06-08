Share:

KARACHI - As many as 1,744 cases of the coronavirus were detected in Sindh during the last one day while 16 more patients lost their lives, lifting the death toll to 650. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah in a press statement released here from the CM House on Sunday. The chief minister said that 8,119, the highest so far, tests were conducted which led to the detection of 1,744 new cases.

He added that so far 321,009 tests had been conducted in the province which had helped identify 38,108 cases.

Murad said that 16 more patients died overnight, as a result of which the number of people dying from the virus so far came to 650 that constituted 1.7 percent of the total number of infected people.

Talking about 18,682 patients, the CM said that 17257 were in home isolation and being treated through telemedicine procedure, 63 were at isolation centers while 1,362 were at different hospitals. He further said that of 414 patients, who were in a critical condition, 67 were on ventilators.

Murad said that 511 more patients had recovered during the last 24 hours. “The number of patients who have recovered from the pandemic so far has reached 18,776 which constitute 49.3 percent,” he elaborated.

The CM said that out 1,744 new cases, 1081 had been reported from Karachi; of which 370 from East, 286 South, 199 Central, 119 Malir, 60 Korangi and 48 West.

According to the CM, Hyderabad has 54 new cases, Larkana 39, Shaheed Benazirabad 33, Sukkur 31, Dadu 23, Ghotki 23, Mirpurkhas 14, Khairpur 11, Jamshoro nine, Tharparkar eight, Jacobabad two, Umerkot two, Thatta, Tando Allaha Yar and Kambar one case each.

The chief minister said the infection rate of coronavirus was on the increase because our people were not following the SOPs. “The situation is going from bad to worse, and we all will have to behave responsibly,” he warned.