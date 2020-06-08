Share:

LAHORE - As many as 1,782 more cases of the novel coronavirus were reported from across Punjab during the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases to 37,090.

Similarly, twenty four more people succumbed to virus in the province, raising the death toll to 683.

So far 253 casualties have been reported from Lahore, 141 Rawalpindi, 72 Multan, 61 Faisalabad, 33 Gujranwala, 22 Sialkot, 17 each from Gujrat and Rahim Yar Khan, 14 Bahawalpur, 10 Sargodha, seven Sahiwal, five Nankana Sahib, four Toba Tek Singh, three each from Kasur, Sheikhupura and Muzzafargarh, two each from Hafizabad, Jhang, Dera Ghazi Khan, Mianwali and Narowal and one each from Attock, Bahawalnagar, Khushab, Jhelum, Bhakkar, Khanewal, Lodhran and Rajanpur.

Out of 1,782 new cases, 691 were reported from Lahore, 291 Faisalabad, 143 Rawalpindi, 133 Dera Ghazi Khan, 111 Multan, 84 Gujrat, 58 Gujranwala, 41 Muzaffargarh, 37 Bahawalpur, 31 Sialkot, 19 Kasur, 16 Vehari, 15 Rahim Yar Khan, 13 Sheikhupura, 12 Layyah, 10 each from Okara and Bahawalnagar, seven each from Nankana Sahib and Narowal, six each from Hafizabad, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal and Pakpattan, five each from Attock and Khanewal, four each from Jhang, Sargodha and Mianwali, two each from Chiniot and Mandi Bahauddin and one each from Jhelum, Chakwal and Khushab.

So far 18,161 Covid-19 patients have been reported from Lahore, 2,980 Rawalpindi, 2,558 Multan, 2,459 Faisalabad, 1,766 Gujranwala, 1,134 Sialkot, 1,067 Gujrat, 712 Dera Ghazi Khan, 565 Sargodha, 531 Sheikhupura, 481 Bahawalpur, 470 Muzafargarh, 457 Rahim Yar Khan, 422 Hafizabad, 346 Kasur, 301 Jhelum, 232 Vehari, 212 Mandi Bahauddin, 203 Nankana Sahib, 197 Lodhran, 187 Bahawalnagar, 183 Sahiwal, 160 Khushab, 151 Attock, 140 Narowal, 134 Bhakkar, 132 Layyah, 114 Okara, 110 Toba Tek Singh, 97 Jhang, 90 Khanewal, 83 Mianwali, 77 Pakpattan, 69 Rajanpur, 64 Chiniot and 45 Chakwal.

Out of total COVID-19 patients reported in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are the preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners and 34,220 ordinary citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

As per spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 2,82,807 tests have been conducted in the province.

Out of these, he said 37,090 individuals have tested positive for the virus.

He further said that 11,358 cases had been reported from 31-45 years of age group, while as many as 11,327 cases had been reported from 16-30 years of age group.

He said that the lowest number of cases, 522, had been reported from the age group of 75 years and above.

He said that 8,109 patients had recovered and returned home so far, 683 had died while 28,298 were isolated at their homes or under treatment at different quarantine centers and health facilities.