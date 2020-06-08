Share:

PESHAWAR - The police have seized 18-kg opi­um from Yousaf Baba area of Prang Ghar Tehsil of Lower Mohmand Sub-Division of Mohmand trib­al district and registered cases against two drug dealers name­ly Naseem, son of Mohib Gul, and Syed Gul, son of Hakeem, residents of Kankar, SDPO Lower Mohmand Dilfraz Khan told yesterday.

However, the people of the area staged a sit-in on Yousuf Baba Road for two hours to protest against the police action.

The protesters said that without women cops, the area police can­not conduct a raid in their locali­ty. “We have trust in the police, but they should also take special care of the tribal traditions,” said Nisar Mohmand, MPA PK-103.

Representatives and tribal el­ders successfully negotiated with the protesters and dispersed them later.

Meanwhile, a minor shot dead his uncle in Ambar Tehsil, Mo­hmand district police said.

The deceased, Pervez, died on the spot while his wife was seri­ously injured.

According to details, Hamid, the son of Jahanzeb, opened fires on his uncle Pervez and his wife in Shah Shamat Kaur area of Ambar Tehsil for an unknown reason, as a result Pervez was killed on the spot while his wife was injured