PESHAWAR - The police have seized 18-kg opium from Yousaf Baba area of Prang Ghar Tehsil of Lower Mohmand Sub-Division of Mohmand tribal district and registered cases against two drug dealers namely Naseem, son of Mohib Gul, and Syed Gul, son of Hakeem, residents of Kankar, SDPO Lower Mohmand Dilfraz Khan told yesterday.
However, the people of the area staged a sit-in on Yousuf Baba Road for two hours to protest against the police action.
The protesters said that without women cops, the area police cannot conduct a raid in their locality. “We have trust in the police, but they should also take special care of the tribal traditions,” said Nisar Mohmand, MPA PK-103.
Representatives and tribal elders successfully negotiated with the protesters and dispersed them later.
Meanwhile, a minor shot dead his uncle in Ambar Tehsil, Mohmand district police said.
The deceased, Pervez, died on the spot while his wife was seriously injured.
According to details, Hamid, the son of Jahanzeb, opened fires on his uncle Pervez and his wife in Shah Shamat Kaur area of Ambar Tehsil for an unknown reason, as a result Pervez was killed on the spot while his wife was injured