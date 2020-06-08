Share:

ISLAMABAD - Metallurgical Corporation of China LTD. (MCC), China’s largest steel structure producer, has sent Chinese technicians on a charter flight operated by Air China to Karachi.

According to a Gwadar Pro report on Sunday, the team of 78 Chinese technicians along with 1.7 tons of urgently-needed epidemic prevention supplies and treatment medicines, including medical masks, pro­tective suits, infrared thermometers and glucometers was sent to ensure projects under the CPEC proceed.

These Chinese staff had returned to China for Chi­nese New Year Holidays earlier this year and had become stuck due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the flight ban. To prevent and control the epidemic, the company has taken a series of measures to en­sure the smooth operation of the project