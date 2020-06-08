ISLAMABAD - A total of 8,049 violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been reported to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) from across the country during last 24 hours.
To ensure public safety, compliance of health guidelines for containment of COVID-19, dedicated teams of provinces including AJK, GB and ICT ensured that those not adhering to health instructions/ guidelines are sensitised as SOPs compliance not only ensures individual’s safety but also protects family, community and public at large thus contributing to overall healthy environment for society.
During the last 24 hours, Balochistan reported 705 violations due to which 629 shops, 3 industries and 15 transport/vehicles were temporarily closed/ fined and cautioned. In Punjab, special teams were constituted for checking markets, bazaars / transport and industrial areas. Around 965 shops, 2 industries, 715 public-service vehicles were closed / fined/ cautioned all across the province on 4641 SOP violations.
In Sindh, 81 shops were closed, fined and cautioned due in 826 SOPs violations all across the province. In KP, 398 SOPs violations were observed over which 186 shops, and 106 public-service vehicles were cautioned, fined and sealed. In Gilgit-Baltistan, 96 shops and 56 public service vehicles were fined and sealed on 267 violations of health guidelines/ instructions. In ICT, 44 SOPs violations were marked in the federal capital, and 29 shops, 2 industries and 13 vehicles were fined/ sealed. In AJK, 972 SOPs violations were observed during which 168 shops / and 202 vehicles were fined/ sealed, according to the officials.