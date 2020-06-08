Share:

RAWALPINDI - In a crackdown against the anti-social elements, police have arrested nine gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 27,000 and nine mobile phones from their possession, spokesman of police informed here on Sunday.

Taxila Police got information that some people were busy in playing gambling and during course of action, police arrested the gamblers identified as Naqash, Firdous, Qaiser, Shahzad, Rafaqat, Taswar, Imran, Arshad, Rafiq and Azam. Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act. City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of Taxila Police team adding that strict action must be taken against anti-social elements adding that no one would be allowed to carry illegal activity.