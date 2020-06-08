Share:

ISLAMABAD - The anti-locust operations have been carried out in an area of 5,245 square kilometres approximately 524,500 hectares across 46 effected districts of the country. More than 1,100 joint teams are taking part in the anti locusts operation in 46 districts. According to details released by the National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) on Wednesday, joint teams of the Ministry of National Food Security, provincial departments of agriculture and Pakistan Army were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against locusts in different districts of the country.

So far 260,785502 square kilometres (approximately 2.6 million hectares) have been surveyed, In the last 24 hours, 114,935 hectare area was surveyed in Punjab Province and locust infestation was confirmed in 2 districts including Mianwali and DG Khan and anti locust operation was carried out in 71 hectare area. More than 2,275 people and more than 279 vehicles took part in the operation. So far 8,612,267 hectare area has been surveyed and 174,440 hectare area has been operated in districts across the province.

In the last 24 hours, 48,911 hectare area has been surveyed in Sindh province and the presence of locusts in 3 districts has been confirmed. The operation involved 35 teams of 387 people (including Pakistan Army) and more than 64 vehicles. So far 32,26,604 hectare area has been surveyed and 341,750 hectare area has been operated across the province.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 80,580 hectare area was surveyed in last 24 hours and locust infestation was confirmed in 09 following districts DI Khan, Tank, South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Karam, Orakzai and Khyber.An anti-locust operation was performed on 606 hectares.More than 925 teams of more and 119 vehicles took part in the operation. So far 3,736,208 hectare area has been surveyed and 45, 320 hectare area has been operated in the province.

In the last 24 hours, 130,41 hectare area was surveyed in Balochistan and 33 districts (Khuzdar, Awaran, Noshki, Chaghi, Gwadar, Lasbela, Ketch, Panjgur, Kharan, Washik, Quetta, Barkhan, Dera Bugti, Daki, Harnai, Location of locust hearts in Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Bolan, Kalat, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Kohlu, Loralai, Mastung, Musa Khel, Naseerabad, Pishin, Sibi, Sarab, Sohbatpur, Zhob and Ziarat). An anti-locust operation was performed and more than 1204 people and more than 105 vehicles took part in the operation.

So far 9,68,55725 hectare area has been surveyed and 300,197 hectare area has been operated in the province. In addition to aerial spraying with the help of airplanes and helicopters, non-conventional methods are also being used for effective control of locust during control operations.