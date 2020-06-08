Share:

ISLAMABAD - In Indian Occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and Chairman of Tehreek–e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kasshmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has said that the Kashmiris want the solution to the Kashmir dispute on the basis of right to self-determi­nation as envisaged by the relevant resolu­tions o the United Nations.

Muhammad Ashraf Sahrai in a media in­terview in Srinagar said that if any talks were even held on Kashmir, we would still want a solution to the dispute in which un­paralleled sacrifices and fundamental rights of Kashmiris were taken into consideration and freedom of Jammu and Kashmir be the end result of these talks,Kashmir Media Ser­vice reported.

The APHC leader said that India want­ed to suppress the Kashmiris by the dint of force to prevent them from demanding their fundamental rights including the right to self-determination.

He reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their resistance against the mili­tary occupation of India at all fronts. He said if India is serious in resolving the Kashmiri dispute, it should pave the way for the hold­ing of tripartite talks involving Pakistan, In­dia and the true representatives of the Kash­miri people.

Disputing India’s claim over Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said Pakistan is a party to the Kashmir dispute, which has fought many wars over Kashmir