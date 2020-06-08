Share:

The provincial government has conditionally allowed to resume public transport in Balochistan after three months amid ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

According to details, the transporters have been directed to make sure that passengers sit with a gap of one seat whereas only three people have been allowed to travel on taxis.

Moreover, 18-point standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued for restoration of transport in the province.

On the other hand, coronavirus cases in Pakistan have passed one lac mark as 103,671 individuals have been affected by the pandemic. The country has confirmed 65 more deaths in one day and the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 2,067. So far, 6,516 cases have been reported in Balochistan.