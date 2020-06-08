Share:

KANDHKOT - A bullet-riddled body of a youth was found from the precinct of Ghouspur police station here on Sunday. According to details, some passersby spotted the body of 28-year-old Asif Ali Dahani in Sindh Dhoro near Darri area and informed the police about it.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to DHQ hospital for legal formalities, while further investigation was underway till the filing of this news. Police said that no First Information Report (FIR) had been filed so far.

It is worth mentioning here that the locals have expressed their grave concern over rising crime rate in the Kashmore district such as kidnappings, robberies, and incidents of theft. Civil society and political activists have demanded the Sindh IGP to remove SSP Kashmore Syed Asad Raza Shah from the post, who, according to them, have completely failed to control the crime rate throughout the district.

Meanwhile, Ghotki police have claimed to have held two ‘absconders’ wanted in connection with several cases of crimes. According to the press release issued here on Sunday, a police party, led by Station House Officer Tufail Ahmed Bhutto, on a tip off, raided a hideout and arrested two absconders namely Riaz Ahmed alias Mirchoo Dasti and Tarique Ali, son of Ramzan Sheikh.

Police said that they were wanted to ghotki and kashmore police in various crime cases.