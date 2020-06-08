Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has restricted entry of people without masks in its main secretariat.

The latest restriction is valid both for CDA employees as well as visitors. Steamers and banners have been displayed at all entry gates in this regard. Security personnel have also been directed not to allow entry to any person without mask.

The CDA Administration has directed the Security Directorate to ensure no entry without mask. The CDA administration has further directed to make sure that preventive measures against Covid-19 are observed during working at CDA Headquarters.

Accordingly Administration Directorate of Capital Development Authority has issued a circular regarding the preventive measures to avoid the spread of Covid-19 whereby all the employees of the Authority have been directed to strictly follow anti-Covid-19 SOPs. Through the same circular, all employees have been further directed to make sure use of gloves, sanitizers and masks during office hours.

The employees have been warned that strict disciplinary action will be initiated against them in case of non-compliance of anti-Covid-19 SOPs. Sanitizers are also being placed in the premises for bulk usage by staff and visitors. A few days back, a couple of employees of civic authority deputed in its Estate Management Directorate were found Covid-19 positive and resultantly a sense of fear was prevailing among the staff members.

The employees of Estate Management Directorate also approached their respective member and informed that they would not continue their duties until the authority takes appropriate precautionary measures.

On the other side, the administration wing also took notice of the people who remained absent from the offices in the guise of Covid-19 without any intimation. A directive was issued in which the employees were asked to regularly attend their offices while following the SOPs otherwise they will be proceeded against according to service rules of the CDA.