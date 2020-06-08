Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Min­ister Mahmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Bani Gala, Islamabad, yesterday and dis­cussed with him matters related to mega developmental schemes in the province with special focus on the development portfolio of the newly merged areas under the 10-year development program and priority areas of the provincial gov­ernment for the upcoming budget.

The mega developmental schemes which came under dis­cussion include dualization of In­dus Highway, Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, Swat Mo­torway Phase-2 and Chashma Right Bank Canal Lift System.

The Chief Minister termed the CRBC Lift System project as of vi­tal importance for the agricultural development of the province and requested the Prime Minister to direct the concerned quarters to include the scheme in the upcom­ing federal PSDP.

Matters relating to the pay­ments of arrears of net hydel prof­it to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa special­ly payments of NHP areas as per the MoU signed between the pro­vincial government and WAPDA also came under discussion.

The Chief Minister appraised the Prime Minister about the corona situation in the province and the provincial government’s efforts to contain its outbreak.

He also highlighted the issues faced by the overseas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stranded in the Gulf states due to the corona pandemic and requested the Prime Minister for necessary measures to resolve their issues on priority basis.

Touching upon the feder­al PSDP issues, Mahmood Khan suggested that inclusion of all the important developmental schemes in the federal PSDP pro­posed by the provincial govern­ment be ensured and requested the Prime Minister to direct the relevant quarters for necessary actions to this effect.

The Chief Minister also took up the issue of unannounced ban on the transportation of wheat and flour from Punjab to Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa and urged the Prime Min­ister to intervene and use his good office to resolve the issue. He also urged the Prime Minister to allo­cate significant funds in the feder­al PSDP for the rehabilitation and settlement of the internally dis­placed persons of merged areas.